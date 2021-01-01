From schonbek
Schonbek RS8343N-S Sarella 12 Light 24" Wide Crystal Ring Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals Polished Stainless Steel Indoor Lighting
Schonbek RS8343N-S Sarella 12 Light 24" Wide Crystal Ring Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulInstallable on sloped ceilings(12) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 5-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 24 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Stainless Steel