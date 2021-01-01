Fisher and Paykel RS3084SR1 30 Inch Wide 16.3 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Bottom Mount ActiveSmart Refrigerator with Right Hinge Door Panel Ready

Fisher and Paykel RS3084SR1 30 Inch Wide 16.3 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Bottom Mount ActiveSmart Refrigerator with Right Hinge Door Features: 16.3 Cu. Ft. size provides ample storage space for your groceries ActiveSmart™ refrigerators intelligently adapt to daily use to save energy, cooling, defrosting and using energy only when they need to, without compromising on food care Bright LEDs light up the ceiling, shelves, bins and tray in both fridge and freezer, making it easy to find your food and creating a welcoming glow in your kitchen for those midnight snacks Can be installed separately or together with different sized integrated column refrigeration for true design freedom All models come with front adjustable levelling feet and they’ve been designed to easily slide into place as separate units These models fit flush and have only 1/3" (3mm) gaps around them with no visible hinges or grilles Covered under a 2 year parts and 5 year sealed system manufacturer warranty Product Technologies: ActiveSmart - Cooling Technology: Energy Star certified ActiveSmart™ Foodcare Fridge Freezers adapt to daily use by cooling and defrosting only when needed. This means your fridge uses the energy it needs without compromising on food care. Specifications: Refrigerator Capacity: 16.3 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 16.3 Cu. Ft. Bulb Type: LED Crisper Bins: Yes Gallon Door Storage: Yes Height: 89-1/2" Depth: 28-5/8" Width: 34-1/16" Amperage: 10A Voltage: 115V Column Refrigerators Panel Ready