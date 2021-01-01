RS2 Indoor Football Table by RS Barcelona - Color: White (RS2-1N)

The RS2 Indoor Football Table by RS Barcelona transforms any space into a playful area with this design by Rafael RodrÃ­guez. A reinterpretation of a classically loved game, this piece is ready for any crowd with rubber-soled levelers at the base of each leg to ensure an even playing field and four glass holders to accommodate each participant. High-quality materials keep this piece beautiful and durable, lending years of fun to spaces that it boldly accents with its handsome design. Offering modern foosball tables and innovative furniture designs, RS Barcelona strives to find new ideas and original solutions inspired by the world around them. Through enthusiasm and optimism, RS Barcelona's goal is to inject joy into daily life.RS Barcelona was founded in 1975 in a small metal workshop by Rafael Rodriguez Castillo. Over the years, the business grew into an industrial unit, providing enough space for Castillo's sons to join the team. This influx of family creativity spurned a desire to move away from manufacturing for others and to manifest their own designs. By combining their knowledge of metals with experimentation, they learned from their mistakes and offered their first product, the metal RS#2 Foosball Table. Fueled by the success of the RS#2, RS Barcelona began partnering with Stone Designs to create their new collection of furniture. As RS Barcelona moves forward, the company is working and collaborating with prestigious young international designers in search of new ideas and innovative concepts for furniture and objects. Inspired by the little moments of joy in daily life, RS Barcelona is challenging themselves to see things in a different light and create a new language of expression and methods in furniture design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.