RS Folding Ping Pong Table by RS Barcelona - Color: Black (RSF-2N)

The fun and style of RS-Barcelona's unique brand of ping-pong can now be discreetly tucked away when not in use, with the the RS Folding Ping-Pong Table. The amazing modern design of this table is strikingly minimalist, with contrasting wooden legs and center supports. When not being used, both ends of the table fold up vertically and the table can be rolled away on its casters. Built from high-quality materials, the RS Folding Ping-Pong Table will prove a wonderfully fun and functional addition to the home or office. Offering modern foosball tables and innovative furniture designs, RS Barcelona strives to find new ideas and original solutions inspired by the world around them. Through enthusiasm and optimism, RS Barcelona's goal is to inject joy into daily life.RS Barcelona was founded in 1975 in a small metal workshop by Rafael Rodriguez Castillo. Over the years, the business grew into an industrial unit, providing enough space for Castillo's sons to join the team. This influx of family creativity spurned a desire to move away from manufacturing for others and to manifest their own designs. By combining their knowledge of metals with experimentation, they learned from their mistakes and offered their first product, the metal RS#2 Foosball Table. Fueled by the success of the RS#2, RS Barcelona began partnering with Stone Designs to create their new collection of furniture. As RS Barcelona moves forward, the company is working and collaborating with prestigious young international designers in search of new ideas and innovative concepts for furniture and objects. Inspired by the little moments of joy in daily life, RS Barcelona is challenging themselves to see things in a different light and create a new language of expression and methods in furniture design. Color: Black.