Millennium Lighting RRRC14 R Series 1 Light 14" Wide Cord Hung Pendant Galvanized Indoor Lighting Pendants

Millennium Lighting RRRC14 R Series 1 Light 14" Wide Cord Hung Pendant Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 100 Height: 9.5" Width: 14" Shade Height: 9.5" Shade Width: 14" Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Damp Location Millennium Lighting R Series The R Series is a modern lighting fixture that is designed with a traditional RLM style. This lighting fixture is great for residential, commercial and industrial spaces. It is also the ideal lighting for restaurants, farmhouses and equestrian spaces, as it casts the perfect illumination. This collection is indeed versatile and offers (7) shade options such as Angle Shade, Deep Bowl Shade, Emblem Shade, Modified Warehouse Shade, Railroad Shade, Radial Wave Shade and the Warehouse Shade. The R Series can be hung as a wall mounted lighting fixture (by ordering a goose neck accessory) or as a ceiling mounted lighting fixture (by ordering a stem and a canopy kit). We offer a light post adapter which is a unique stem hung design that does not require pipe sealant compound on fittings. (The standard 3” post must be purchased separately.) Other accessories include the stem connectors, wall mount swivels and wire guards. The LED Module (RLED24W) accessory is available but only compatible with the Warehouse Shade (RWHS14 or RWHS17). All shades and accessories are available to be purchased separately for custom applications. Multiple finish options are available. All finishes on outdoor lighting must be properly maintained and treated. We suggest cleaning with a regular application of finish preserving & renewing products. Galvanized