RPSMA 24G WiFi Booster Wireless Folding Antenna For Router IP PC Camera RPSMA 24G WiFi Booster Wireless Folding Antenna For Router IP PC Camera s.

Features: Boost your wireless coverage with this 5 dBi omni-directional Wi-Fi flexible antenna. Work with any wireless IEEE 802.11b/g router/AP/PCI/PCMCIA adapter with reverse SMA connector, improve signal strength and signal quality. Add more power and distance for your wireless network, help to clear up dead spots in your network! Specification: Antenna type: omni-directional Frequency: 2400-2483 MHz Gain: 5 dBi Impedance: 50 Ohm VSWR: < 1.5 Length: 170mm Finish: matte black Connector: RPSMA (female) Polarization: vertical Compliant with IEEE 802.11b and 802.11g wireless LANs 2.4 GHz wireless coverage range: 980 -1148 ft (300 - 500 M) Weighted Magnetic mounting Increase wireless coverage Antenna directions adjustment in base Operate with AP/Router with RP SMA connector Package Included: 1 x Wi-Fi Wireless Folding Antenna RP-SMA 2.4G Wi-Fi Booster Wireless Folding Antenna For Router IP PC Camera