Delta RP70171-15 1.5 GPM Universal 6" Wide Single Function Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology - Limited Lifetime Warranty Matte Black Showers

Delta RP70171-15 1.5 GPM Universal 6" Wide Single Function Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology - Limited Lifetime Warranty Delta RP70171 Shower Head Features:Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantySuperior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warrantySingle function H2Okinetic shower headShower head width: 6" WShower head depth: 2-3/4" DSwivel ball assembly - 360 degree shower head rotationFlow rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteDesigned to connect to standard 1/2" threaded shower armsAll necessary mounting hardware includedWhy Buy Delta RP70171 Shower Head From Us:We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeH2Okinetic® Shower Advantage Over Typical Showers:Typical ShowersH2Okinetic® ShowersDroplet Size: Larger water droplets offer a more massaging shower experience.Spray Coverage: A dense shower spray offers a more drenching blanket of water coverage.Thermal Dynamics: Larger water drops and a dense spray pattern results in a warmer, more consistent showering experience.Additional Delta RP70171 Shower Head Technologies:Eco Friendly: Delta's Eco Friendly showers do more than protect our nation's water resources. By using less hot water, they extend your hot water supply – meaning you can enjoy longer, warmer showers. Those who take quick showers will enjoy the reduced water-heating costs alongside reduced water bills. Single Function Matte Black