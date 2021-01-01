Perfection is hard to come by when decorating your spaces, but the Royce Velvet Fringe Ottoman makes enhancing your décor a breeze! Wrapped in pure softness with a plush velvet; the Royce makes a grand statement when placed in inconspicuous areas of your home. The fringe detail adds texture and encompasses the focal point of the design. The array of flamboyant finishes gives you ample opportunity to update and refresh your space with creativity. Whether you're kicking your feet up or adding the finishing touch; the Royce will give you years of pleasurable use and extreme comfort. Constructed of velvet and MDF and measures 17.91"H x 12.2"W x 12.2"D. Color: Black