Home Decorators Collection ROYCE MODULAR CABINET THREE DRAWER CREAM WHITE

The Royce Modular Collection from Home Decorators Collection offers an easy way to create your perfect kitchen pantry without a costly remodel. All items in this collection boast generous crown molding, raised panels, a fresh true white finish and zinc hardware in a bronze finish. Each piece also features closed cubby-height cabinets above generous glass-door cabinets. Two of the pieces are standard freestanding cabinets; the third is a corner unit. This piece, the 3-Drawer Modular Storage Cabinet, is one of the standard cabinets. It features one short drawer and two taller drawers, perfect for keeping dish towels, wash rags, storage containers, baking accessories and other items organized and at hand. Put dishes and glassware on display behind the glass doors on two adjustable shelves; store even more in the cubby cabinets above. Color: Cream White.