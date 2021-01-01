Impeccably regal design, this luxurious rug will add the royal touch you need in any room. A pré£©sed edging and design gives this polished rug a sense of elegance. Cool smoke grey with an ivory white border is the final touch you need for your regal interior dé£¯r. Along with a designer look and feel, this rug is machine made from viscose with a cotton backing is stain-resistant for your lifestyle needs. United Weavers Of America Royalton 5 x 8 Smoke Indoor Oriental Area Rug in White | 853 10777 69