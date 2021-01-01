From everloom
Elevate your floor decor in any room with the luxurious Everloom Royal Shag Pearl area rug. Machine woven in a thick, high shag pile in solid colors interwoven with shiny fibers for added luster, this plush area rug offers elegant, timeless style and ultra-soft comfort underfoot. The durable, easy-clean polyester fibers are fade and stain-resistant, making this collection ideal for high-traffic areas. A jute backing helps maintain your rug's shape and beauty over time. Everloom Royal Shag Pearl Charcoal Grey 5 ft. x 7 ft. Solid Shag Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 2-277-452