Royal Queen Storage Murphy Bed

This is the only piece of furniture you need for smart and easy living.When you need to make the best out of the small space without compromising style and comfort, the Royal Wall bed set is your solution.Royal Wall Bed set combines essential furniture pieces to provide maximum comfort with minimum bulk. Sturdy and rigid construction using 1 3/16â€ thick particle boards finished with a high-grade laminate.Bed design and construction exceed strict European and US standards for safety, health, and ergonomics.The bed frame is manufactured with rust-proof aluminum and supports up to 600 lbs!The mattress is not included. Color: High Gloss White