From tommy bahama
Royal Kahala Harbour Point Queen Poster Bed
Advertisement
Part of Royal Kahala Collection from Tommy BahamaCrafted from Mahogany Veneers and Select HardwoodsPadded Woven Rattan PanelsRemovable Carved CrownElegant Dark Coffee ColorationRibbon Stripe and Quartered Mahogany DetailOptional NightstandBed is Available in Queen & King Sizes.Finding inspiration in the British Colonial Period the headboard offers a removable carved pediment taking on a more transitional feel. The padded woven rattan is a Tommy Bahama signature.