Perlier Royal Elixir 7 Day Treatment

Description

Perlier Royal Elixir 7 Day Treatment What It Is A 7 day treatment of royal elixirs that help give the look of youthful skin on the face and neck.   What You Get (7) 0.06 fl. oz. Royal Elixir Rescue What It Does Moisturizes for healthier looking skin  Improves the look of skin texture in just 7 days  Smooths the look of skin  Reduces moisture loss  Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 7 days  Consumer Perception Survey In an instrumental test with 30 participants results showed: 45% Increase in Skin Hydration after 1 hour  17% Increase in Skin Elasticity after 7 days  29% Increase in Skin Tonometry after 7 days  10% Increase in Skin smoothness after 7 days  In a Human Patch test with 50 volunteers showed no adverse reaction

