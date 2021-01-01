Perlier Royal Elixir 7 Day Treatment What It Is A 7 day treatment of royal elixirs that help give the look of youthful skin on the face and neck. What You Get (7) 0.06 fl. oz. Royal Elixir Rescue What It Does Moisturizes for healthier looking skin Improves the look of skin texture in just 7 days Smooths the look of skin Reduces moisture loss Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 7 days Consumer Perception Survey In an instrumental test with 30 participants results showed: 45% Increase in Skin Hydration after 1 hour 17% Increase in Skin Elasticity after 7 days 29% Increase in Skin Tonometry after 7 days 10% Increase in Skin smoothness after 7 days In a Human Patch test with 50 volunteers showed no adverse reaction