From royal designs, inc.
Royal Designs, Inc. True Bell Lamp Shade with Round Clip, Eggshell, 3.75" x 7" x 6.75, BS-704RC-7EG
DIMENSION: Our modern silk lamp shade measures top 3.75 inch, bottom 7 inch, height 6.7 inch with round clip fitter. MATERIALS: Made from silk-type shantung fabric and premium off-white styrene lining for these classic lamp shade. EASY TO USE: Fastest way to install our basic lamp shade and decor your home. ELEGANT DESIGN: Fancy design floor lamp shade creates an elongated look and works well for tall lamps with a small to medium base. Also, fit with transitional and modern homes. APPLICATION: Modern lamp shade is suitable for table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps and kid's room lamps., Manufacturer: Royal Designs, Inc.