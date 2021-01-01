From royal designs, inc.
Royal Designs, Inc. "True Bell Lamp Shade with Flame Clip, Linen Beige, 3"" x 6"" x 6.25""" (BS-704FC-6LNBG)
DIMENSION: Our modern silk lamp shade measures top 3 inch, bottom 6 inch, height 6.25 inch with flame clip fitter. MATERIALS: Made from silk-type shantung fabric and premium off-white styrene lining for these classic lamp shade. EASY TO USE: Fastest way to install our basic lamp shade and decor your home. ELEGANT DESIGN: Fancy design floor lamp shade creates an elongated look and works well for tall lamps with a small to medium base. Also, fit with transitional and modern homes. APPLICATION: Modern lamp shade is suitable for table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps and kid's room lamps., Manufacturer: Royal Designs, Inc.