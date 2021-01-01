From royal designs, inc.
Royal Designs, Inc BS-705-14LNWH Lampshade, 8 x 14 x 9.5, Linen White
Advertisement
Shade Dimensions: 8 x 14 x 11. 25 (top x bottom x height) Shape: square cut corner Bell Fabric: hand Tailored silk-type Shantung fabric, premium off-white softback lining Washer: standard (0. 5 inch recess) brass-finish spider Fitter w/trademark stamping. (Shades with 9”+ top diameter have a v-notch Fitter for use with a 6” or 8” reflector bowl) Frame: heavy grade 1. 5mm rust resistant metal Frame. Thicker than typical standard lamp shades, Weight: 1.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Royal Designs, Inc.