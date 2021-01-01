From royal designs, inc.
Royal Designs, Inc BS-703-16EG Royal Designs Flare Bottom Outside Corner Scallop Bell Lamp Shade, Beige, 8" x 16" x 13", 8 x 16 x 13, Eggshell
DIMENSION: Our modern silk lamp shade measures top 8 inch, bottom 16 inch, height 13 inch. MATERIALS: Made from silk-type shantung fabric and premium off-white styrene lining for these classic lamp shade. EASY TO USE: Fastest way to install our basic lamp shade and decor your home. ELEGANT DESIGN: Fancy design floor lamp shade creates an elongated look and works well for tall lamps with a small to medium base. Also, fit with transitional and modern homes. APPLICATION: Modern lamp shade is suitable for table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps and kid's room lamps., Weight: 1.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Royal Designs, Inc.