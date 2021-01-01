Royal Designs CCF2010-PB-1 Pear Shaped Clear K9 Crystal 1" Finial for Single Lamp Shade, Polished Brass Base, Pack-1, Multicolor

TRADITIONAL STYLE: Add a decorative accent to your lamp with this Oriental finial cap knob. Great way to update the style of any lamp. FINISH: Finial finishes come with a protective lacquer coating which protects the finials against discoloration and tarnishing and will not require polishing. PERFECT SIZE: Lamp finials are threaded 1/4-27 to fit standard lamp harps. Finial Height: 3" FUNCTIONAL: In addition to providing a decorative touch, the finial secures a lampshade firmly onto a standard table or floor lamp. EASY TO USE: Easy to install, screws onto the lamp harp after installing the lamp shade., Weight: 0.08 Pounds, Manufacturer: Royal Designs, Inc.