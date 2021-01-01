From ashley furniture
Royal Court Axel King/California King Duvet Cover, Black
Advertisement
The Axel King/California King Duvet Cover offers a classic and sophisticated style to your decor. A modern textured herringbone design is printed on a plush linen-like 100% cotton slub. Shades of black and charcoal gray with a textured graphic effect are tailored for a masculine feel, creating a soothing atmosphere in your bedroom. The duvet is completely reversible and finished with a solid binding and a hidden button closure.