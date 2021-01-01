From mackenzie-childs
Royal Check Ice Cream Dish
Ice cream dish with heavy-gauge, hand-glazed steel underbody. Hand-painted royal check, rimmed in bronzed stainless steel. Pieces may vary due to the handmade nature of each product. Overall: 5.25"Dia. x 3.25"T. Holds 2 cups. Dishwasher safe; for best results, hand-wash with mild soap and dry immediately. Our enamelware exceeds both federal food safety regulations and California's Proposition 65, the strictest environmental safety standards in the U.S. Handle enamelware with care, and discont.