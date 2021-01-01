Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Hydrolyzed Protein Dog Food, Size: 13.8 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Founded by a veterinarian, ROYAL CANIN has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs. Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health. Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help maintain the skin's natural barrier effect. Features: Supports skin and digestive health in dogs with food sensitivity Helps maintain skin and coat health Supports the skin's natural barrier Food Type: Dog Food Food Consistency: Canned Life Stage: Adult Primary Ingredient: Hydrolyzed Soy Protein Package Weight: 13.8 oz Feeding Instructions: Use ROYAL CANIN Veterinary Diet Canine HYDROLYZED PROTEIN only as directed by your veterinarian. Ensure fresh drinking water is available at all times. Ingredients: Water Sufficient For Processing, Pea Starch, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Chicken Liver Hydrolyzate, Vegetable Oil, Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethyl-Cellulose, Lecithin, Fish Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Natural Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Carrageenan, Calcium Sulfate, Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Choline Chloride, DL-Methionine, Cysteine, Glycine, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamins [DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Source Of Vitamin E), Inositol, Niacin Supplement, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), D-Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Vitamin A Acetate, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement], Trace Minerals [Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite], Magnesium Oxide, Marigold Extract (Tagetes Erecta L.) Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein MIN. 5.0% Crude Fat MIN. 2.5% Crude Fiber MAX. 2.5% Moisture MAX. 76.0% Caloric Content: Contains 1012 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 395 kilocalories ME per 13.7 oz can on an as fed basis (calculated). Important Notice: A prescription from a veterinarian must be obtained in order to purchase this food. Visit your vet to learn more information about switching your pet to a prescription-based diet and how to make the change. Check your local store for availability prior to purchase. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Hydrolyzed Protein Dog Food, Size: 13.8 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart