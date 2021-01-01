Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition, Large Puppy Food, Size: 18 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Your large breed puppy has big nutritional needs. Luckily, Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food is wholesome puppy food that gives your big pup a healthy start in life. This complete and balanced diet helps build strong bones and joints, while an exclusive blend of antioxidants and minerals supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Its exclusive kibble design encourages your pup to chew their food thoroughly. And highly digestible proteins and prebiotics help your dog break down and absorb nutrients for healthy digestion and optimal stools. Key Benefits: FORMULATED FOR LARGE BREED PUPPIES: Royal Canin Large Puppy Dog Food is tailor-made for large breed puppies with an expected adult weight of 56-100 lb BONE AND JOINT: A specialized blend of minerals helps provide bone and joint support in large breed dogs IMMUNE SUPPORT: An exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins supports healthy developmentof immune systems SPECIALIZED KIBBLE: Unique kibble design encourages puppies to chew thoroughly OPTIMAL STOOL: Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics help promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality Item Number: 5200261 Brand: Royal Canin Food Type: Dry Kibble Life Stage: Puppy Health Consideration:Bone Development Flavor: Original Weight: 18 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Corn, Chicken By-Product Meal, Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Chicken Fat, Brewers Rice, Corn Gluten Meal, Natural Flavors, Brewers Rice Flour, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Vegetable Oil, Fish Oil, Salt, Psyllium Seed Husk, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Fructooligosaccharides, Hydrolyzed Yeast (Source Of Betaglucans), Yucca Schidigera Extract, DL-Methionine, Taurine, Vitamins [DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Source Of Vitamin E), L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Biotin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Acetate, Niacin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid], Choline Chloride, Trace Minerals [Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite, Copper Proteinate], Glucosamine Hydrochloride, Marigold Extract (Tagetes Erecta L.), L-Lysine, Carotene, Chondroitin Sulfate, Rosemary Extract, Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols And Citric Acid Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0% Crude Fat (min.) 15.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 4.3% Moisture (max.) 10.0% Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17% Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07% Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 3667 kcal/kg, 352 kcal/cup Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition, Large Puppy Food, Size: 18 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart