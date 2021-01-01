Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition, Giant Junior Dog Food, Size: 30 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition Giant Junior Dry Dog Food is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of giant breed puppies from 8 months to 18/24 months old, over 100 lbs. Help your puppy to grow up healthy and strong with this delicious and nutritious dry food. Key Benefits: Helps support a giant breed puppy's developing digestive system Formulated for a giant breed puppy's second growth phase Promotes healthy development of a giant breed puppy's bones and joints Supports a giant breed puppy's vulnerable immune system100% Complete and Balanced Nutrition 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Item Number: 5199398 Brand: Royal Canin Food Type: Dry Breed Size: Large Life Stage: Puppy (0-12 Months) Health Consideration: General Health Flavor: Chicken Weight: 30 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Brewers Rice, Chicken By-Product Meal, Corn, Wheat Gluten, Corn Gluten Meal, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavors, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Fish Oil, Potassium Phosphate, Vegetable Oil, Grain Distillers Dried Yeast, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Psyllium Seed Husk, Fructooligosaccharides, L-Lysine, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Choline Chloride, Taurine, DL-Methionine, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, L-Carnitine, Vitamins [DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Source Of Vitamin E), L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Source Of Vitamin C), Biotin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Acetate, Niacin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement], Trace Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite, Copper Proteinate), Marigold Extract (Tagetes Erecta L.), Chondroitin Sulfate, Rosemary Extract, Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols And Citric Acid Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.)29.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0% Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Calcium (min.)0.92%Phosphorus (min.)0.74%Fructooligosaccharides* (min.)3000 mg/kg Mannanoligosaccharides* (min.)400 mg/kgL-carnitine* (min.)225 mg/kg*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 303 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Age of Puppy 9 months 10 months 11 months 12 months 13 months 14 months 16 months 18 months 20 months 22 months Over 24 months100 lb (45 kg) 6 3/4 cups (560 g) 6 3/8 cups (524 g) 5 3/4 cups (478 g) 5 1/4 cups (436 g) 5 1/4 cups (433 g) 5 1/8 cups (429 g) 110 lb (50 kg)7 1/4 cups (606 g) 6 7/8 cups (567 g) 6 3/8 cups (528 g) 6 cups (497 g) 5 5/8 cups (466 g) 5 5/8 cups (463 g) 5 1/2 cups (459 g)120 lb (54 kg) 7 3/4 cups (648 g) 7 3/8 cups (607 g) 6 7/8 cups (566 g) 6 3/8 cups (531 g) 6 cups (498 g) 6 cups (494 g) 5 7/8 cups (491 g) 5 7/8 cups (487 g)130 lb (59 kg) 8 1/4 cups (688 g) 7 3/4 cups (645 g) 7 1/4 cups (601 g) 6 3/4 cups (563 g) 6 3/8 cups (525 g) 6 3/8 cups (525 g) 6 1/4 cups (522 g) 6 1/4 cups (518 g)140 lb (64 kg) 8 3/4 cups (726 g) 8 1/4 cups (681 g) 7 5/8 cups (635 g) 7 1/8 cups (594 g) 6 5/8 cups (554 g) 6 5/8 cups (554 g) 6 5/8 cups (551g) 6 5/8 cups (547 g)160 lb (73 kg) 10 1/4 cups (848 g) 9 5/8 cups (799 g) 9 cups (747 g) 8 3/8 cups (696 g) 7 3/8 cups (614 g) 7 3/8 cups (614 g) 7 3/8 cups (610 g) 7 3/8 cups (608 g) 7 1/4 cups (606 g)180 lb (81 kg) 11 3/8 cups (941 g) 10 7/8 cups (903 g) 10 1/4 cups (854 g) 9 3/4 cups (807 g) 9 1/8 cups (762 g) 8 5/8 cups (716 g) 8 1/8 cups (678 g) 8 1/8 cups (675 g) 8 1/8 cups (673 g) 8 1/8 cups (670 g)200 lb (91 kg) 12 1/4 cups (1016 g) 11 3/4 cups (974 g) 11 1/8 cups (921 g) 10 1/2 cups (873 g) 9 7/8 cups (822 g) 9 3/8 cups (773 g) 8 7/8 cups (731 g) 8 3/4 cups (729 g) 8 3/4 cups (726 g) 8 3/4 cups (723 g)220 lb (100 kg) 13 1/8 cups (1088 g) 12 5/8 cups (1043 g) 11 7/8 cups (987 g) 11 1/4 cups (937 g) 10 5/8 cups (880 g) 10 cups (828 g) 9 1/2 cups (783 g) 9 3/8 cups (781 g) 9 3/8 cups (778 g) 9 3/8 cups (775 g)1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 82.95 grams Royal Canin Size Health Nutrition, Giant Junior Dog Food, Size: 30 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart