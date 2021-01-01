Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition, Hairball Care Adult Dry Cat Food, Size: 6 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Dry cat food for adult indoor cats from one to 10 years of age with constant hairballs. Cat food specially formulated for adult indoor cats from 1 to 10 years of age with constant hairballs. Features a unique complex that promotes the elimination of swallowed hair during moulting periods and limits hairball formation in the most susceptible cats. Also improves oral hygiene by reducing the occurrence of tartar deposits on your cat's teeth. Key Benefits: CATS PRONE TO HAIRBALLS: Royal Canin Hairball Care Dry Cat Food is tailored nutrition for cats 1 year and older prone to hairballs HAIRBALL MANAGEMENT: Rather than hairballs building up in a cat's stomach and being regurgitated, this hairball treatment formula helps move hair the cat swallows through the GI tract SPECIAL FIBER BLEND: A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health HEALTHY DIGESTION: Helps manage hairballs that can lead to digestive sensitivities MIX WITH WET FOOD: This adult cat food is the perfect complement to Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Cat Food Food Type: Dry Food Life Stage: Adult 1-10 yrs Health Consideration: Hairball Control Flavor: Other Primary Ingredient: Chicken Meal Calories per Serving:306 kilocalories per cup Package Weight: 6Lb Directions: 4 lbs: 1/2 cup6 lbs: 1/2 cup8 lbs: 3/4 cup10 lbs: 1 cup12 lbs: 1 cup14 lbs: 1 cup NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, Brown Rice, Corn, Chicken Fat (naturally Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols, Rosemary Extract And Citric Acid), Chicken, Rice Hulls, Natural Chicken Flavor, Beet Pulp (sugar Removed), Dried Brewers Yeast, Cellulose, Ground Psyllium, Salt, Soya Oil, Salmon Oil, Calcium Sulfate, Dried Egg Powder, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Borage Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, L-cystine, Taurine, Vitamins [dl-alpha Tocopherol (source Of Vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source Of Vitamin C*), Niacin, Biotin, Riboflavin (vitamin B2), D-calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (vitamin B6), Thiamine Mononitrate (vitamin B1), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3 Supplement], Trace Minerals [zinc Proteinate, Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganous Oxide, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate], L-carnitine, Green Tea Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 34.0%Crude Fat (min) 15.0%Crude Fiber (max) 8.8%Moisture (max) 9.0%Magnesium (max) 0.1%Taurine (min) 0.2%Vitamin E (min) 500 mg/kgVitamin C (min) 200 mg/kgOmega 6 fatty acids (min) 3.97%Omega 3 fatty acids (min) 0.54% Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition, Hairball Care Adult Dry Cat Food, Size: 6 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart