Royal Canin Feline Care Nutrition - Digest Sensitive - Loaf in Sauce 5.1oz, Adult, Size: 5.1 oz | PetSmart

Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is formulated to provide digestive support for your adult cat with a sensitive tummy. Highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and a balanced intestinal tract so that your cat enjoys their food comfortably. The high-protein formula also helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a uniquely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals promotes your pet's overall physical health and wellness. Try pairing with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry cat food for a meal your cat will love. Key Benefits: Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor Helps maintain an ideal weight with specially formulated nutrition Precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals provides optimal cat health and wellness Perfect complement to Royal Canin Digestive Care dry cat food Item Number: 5306336 Brand: Royal Canin Food Type: Wet/Canned Breed Size: All Life Stage: Kitten Health Consideration: Sensitive Stomach, Digestive Care, Sensitive Stomach, Digestive Care Weight: 5.1 oz (24 cans/case) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Water Sufficient For Processing, Pork By-Products, Chicken, Chicken Liver, Pork Liver, Salmon, Corn Flour, Wheat Gluten, Pork Plasma, Hydrolyzed Chicken Liver, Powdered Cellulose, Natural Flavors, Carrageenan, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Guar Gum, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Choline Chloride, Vitamins [DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Source Of Vitamin E), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Niacin Supplement, Biotin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement], Trace Minerals [Zinc Oxide, Zinc Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite] Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5% Crude Fat (min.) 2.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8% Moisture (max.) 82.5% Caloric Content: This diet contains 774 kcal ME/kg; 112 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated) FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Please see feeding guide on pack for complete feeding instructions. Transition Instructions: Royal Canin recommends at least a 7-day transition before you begin feeding the new food exclusively. Start by mixing 75% of the old diet with 25% of the new diet on Day 1 and Day 2. On Day 3 and Day 4, mix 50% of the old diet with 50% of the new diet. On Day 5 and Day 6, mix 25% of the old diet with 75% of the new diet. On the 7th day, you can feed the new food exclusively. This allows your pet's digestive system to smoothly adapt to the new food.