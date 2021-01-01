Royal Canin Canine Health Nutrition, Advanced Nutrition Adult Dog Food size: 6 Ct, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Royal Canin Canine Health Nutrition Adult in Gel Canned Dog Food was created specifically to meet your adult dog's nutritional needs. Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years of experience in health nutrition. Their work with pet nutritionist, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided them with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. Key Benefits: Formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs Item Number: 5273025 Brand: Royal Canin Food Type: Canned (Gel) Life Stage: Adult Health Consideration: Skin & Coat Flavor: Original Weight: 13.5 oz (6-pack) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Water Sufficient For Processing, Chicken, Pork Liver, Chicken By-Products, Pork By-Products, Corn Meal, Brewers Rice, Brewers Rice Flour, Salmon, Powdered Cellulose, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Pork Plasma, Guar Gum, Vegetable Oil, Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavors, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, DL-Methionine, Cysteine, Glycine, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Vitamins [DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Source Of Vitamin E), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Biotin, Niacin Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement], Trace Minerals [Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Iodate] Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 6.5% Crude Fat (min) 3.0% Crude Fiber (max) 2.0% Moisture (max) 77.5% Caloric Content: 1002 kcal/kg, 386 kcal/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Royal Canin recommends at least a 7-day transition before you begin feeding the new food exclusively. Start by mixing 75% of the old diet with 25% of the new diet on Day 1 and Day 2. On Day 3 and Day 4, mix 50% of the old diet with 50% of the new diet. On Day 5 and Day 6, mix 25% of the old diet with 75% of the new diet. On the 7th day, you can feed the new food exclusively. This allows your pet's digestive system to smoothly adapt to the new food. Royal Canin Canine Health Nutrition, Advanced Nutrition Adult Dog Food size: 6 Ct, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart