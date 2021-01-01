The Gama Sonic Royal Bulb GS-98B-D-WB is a double headed solar lamp post that features an attractive design inspired by New Orleans architecture. Installation takes minutes and comes with all necessary hardware needed for mounting this unit. Stylish and easy to install, this solar fixture is the perfect energy and money saving replacement for electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Standing 89-in tall, the Royal Bulb double head lamp post is constructed of weather-resistant, rust resistant cast aluminum with a powder-coated weathered bronze finish and beveled glass panes. This outdoor solar lamp post incorporates our cutting-edge GS solar LED light bulb technology and provides 360-degree illumination. At dusk, the solar lamps automatically turn on at a brightness of 240 lumens (120 lumens per lamp head) in a warm white (2700K) color temperature for up to 12 hours on a full charge. No wiring is needed. Just place this solar light in a spot with ample direct sunshine and let the sun do the rest. Gama Sonic Royal Bulb 89-in H Weathered Bronze Solar LED Post Light | GS-98B-D-WB