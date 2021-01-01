From zipcode design
Roxbury Mirror and Hidden Full Length Mirror
Perfect for dressing in the morning, this full length mirror brings streamlined style and storage to your space. Crafted from metal in a matte black finish, this mirror strikes a leaning rectangular silhouette on a tubular metal backing. The gleaming glass mirror features a thick, beveled edge for a brilliant reflection, while the frame incorporates a hanging rail and a convenient lower shelf into its design for hidden storage. This piece measures 20" W x 17" D overall.