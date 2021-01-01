From zipcode design

Roxbury Mirror and Hidden Full Length Mirror

$256.99
In stock
wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Perfect for dressing in the morning, this full length mirror brings streamlined style and storage to your space. Crafted from metal in a matte black finish, this mirror strikes a leaning rectangular silhouette on a tubular metal backing. The gleaming glass mirror features a thick, beveled edge for a brilliant reflection, while the frame incorporates a hanging rail and a convenient lower shelf into its design for hidden storage. This piece measures 20" W x 17" D overall.

