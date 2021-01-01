From troy lighting
Troy Lighting Roxbury 5-in W 2-Light French Iron Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | B1401FR
Advertisement
Requires (2) 60 Watt E12 Candelabra Base Incandescent Bulbs (Not Included). UL listed in compliance with the nationally recognized safety standards. Dry Location Rated. This product is constructed of Hand-Worked Wrought Iron. Voltage - 120V. This fixture is Compliant with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Install horizontally or vertically. Troy Lighting Roxbury 5-in W 2-Light French Iron Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | B1401FR