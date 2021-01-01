Roxana Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

This vanity set has a 360-degree rotatable mirror that allows you to easily adjust the required angle and can meet your needs for space to store cosmetics and jewelry. The pinewood legs make the dresser more stable and have a longer service life. The elegant style of the dressing table makes it ideal for decorating your home. It is suitable for places such as bedrooms, living rooms, and other places. A cushioned stool will make you feel more comfortable while you're putting on makeup.