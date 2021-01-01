Rowley Small End Table

Features:Dark brown wood finish melamine top included.Anthracite gray finishSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Style: IndustrialTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: BrownBase Color: Anthracite GrayTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Powder CoatedTop Wood Species: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Powder CoatedBase Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: Trunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Wrought Iron: NoDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoSpefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: TÜV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Constructed of heavy duty 0.75" diameter plumbing pipeOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 28Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 30Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: 1Estimated Time to Assemble: 30Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Screw DriverAvoid Power Tools: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: Warranty: