Rowlett China Cabinet

This collection is a design family for the most elegant of homes. Carefully detailed and with a smooth white finish, you would be forgiven for thinking that it might be of a delicate nature. Think again. Beneath its flawless facade lies a frame of solid mahogany, making it timeless in every sense of the word. This french-country-style furniture is crafted using kiln-dried plantation mahogany wood for optimal manufacture conditions. Its design is cozy, playful and adds a very distinct touch to any indoor decor. Solid strong mahogany wood yet makes this cabinet a lasting piece for decades. Low moisture content ensures stability and longevity for this classic collection of french country inspired furnishings. With solid forms and playful rounded elements, each piece projects a sense of stability while calling to mind breezy days spent on the beach. This collection also stands for ecologically conscious crafting and supreme elegance built to last.