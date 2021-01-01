Rowan Valley Panel Bed

You’ve been searching through countless kids’ full size beds to complete your little one’s bedroom décor, looking for something both hip and timeless that will blend easily with both you and your child’s decorating choices, when suddenly you find it – The Little Seeds Rowan Valley Linden Kids’ Full Size Bed frame! With its charming cottage style wood spindles, this tJenny Lind bed is a perfect addition to your kid’s room furniture, as sweet as the reputed “Swedish Nightingale” herself. The bed frame fits most standard full size mattresses and box springs, which are not included. The middle support legs also provide additional support for your mattress and box springs, extending the lives of both. The Little Seeds Rowan Valley Linden Kids’ Full Size Bed frame meets or exceeds the CPSIA Juvenile testing requirements to ensure your child’s safety. Little Seeds not only creates this and many more on trend baby to teen furniture pieces, we also partner with various environmental protection programs to protect pollinator and other wildlife habitats for future generations. Bed Frame Color: Teal, Size: Full