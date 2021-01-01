Noble House Rowan Modern Fabric Upholstered 4 Seater Sectional Sofa with Chaise Lounge, Beige, Dark Brown

Relaxing at home should be made easy and accessible and our charming chaise sectional is here to help. With a stunning design of simple, clean lines, this sectional set not only upgrades your living room space in looks but also brings delightful comfort for you to enjoy. This set is finished with lovely tapered legs and pillow tufted backrests, accentuating its modern style. Seamlessly blending into your existing furniture, our sofa sectional is the perfect addition to any living room decor. MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise lines, our chaise sectional is the ideal modern accessory for your interior space. Finished with pillow-topped backrests, this sectional not only offers a sleek, minimalistic look but also provide a stable structure. UPHOLSTERED: Our sectional set is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for utmost comfort. PILLOW TOP SEATING: The backrest features a pillow top design for an extra touch of sophistication that also adds to its plush cushioning. The straight stitching adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This set is supported by beautifully tapered birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this chaise sectional. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.