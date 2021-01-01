Hardware Resources ROVHB15-WB Preassembled 13-1/16 Inch Wide Soft Close High Back Rollout Vanity Shelf System for 15 Inch Base Cabinet Openings UV

From hardware resources
Hardware Resources ROVHB15-WB Preassembled 13-1/16 Inch Wide Soft Close High Back Rollout Vanity Shelf System for 15 Inch Base Cabinet Openings Features:Designed for 15 Inch cabinet openings21 Inch Soft close under mount slides prevent slamming and allow for concealed hardwarePre-assembled design allows for quick and easy installationWood is sealed with a UV coating to protect from natural wearEasily mounts to cabinet bottomHigh Back with low front allows for easy identification of contentsComplete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Assembly Required: NoCabinet Fit: Base DrawerDepth: 18.4375"Height: 9"Material: WoodMinimum Opening Width: 15"Product Weight: 10 lbsWidth: 13.0625"Product Variations:ROVHB12-WB: Preassembled 10-1/16 Inch Wide Soft Close High Back Rollout Vanity Shelf System for 12 Inch Base Cabinet OpeningsROVHB15-WB (This Model): Preassembled 13-1/16 Inch Wide Soft Close High Back Rollout Vanity Shelf System for 15 Inch Base Cabinet OpeningsROVHB18-WB: Preassembled 16-1/16 Inch Wide Soft Close High Back Rollout Vanity Shelf System for 18 Inch Base Cabinet Openings Pull Out Shelves UV Coated