From elite tactical
Elite Tactical Rout 3.2-in Black Oxidized Stainless Steel Blade With 4.25-in Nylon Fiber Handle | ET-FIX007BKCS
Advertisement
The Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Rout features a 3.5-in 8CR13MOV stainless steel reverse karambit blade with a two-tone black oxidized coated/satin finish and a textured black nylon fiber handle. This full tang fixed blade is 1/8-in thick with a finger ring and a thumb hole. Includes a black Kydex sheath with breakaway neck chain. Elite Tactical Rout 3.2-in Black Oxidized Stainless Steel Blade With 4.25-in Nylon Fiber Handle | ET-FIX007BKCS