Roundhill Biony 36" Round Espresso Finish Bar Table Nail Head Trim

Cozy up for an intimate meal or drink around the Biony 36" Round Espresso Finish Bar Table. The lovely table has a wooden look table top in a rich toasted coffee bean finish, and has metal legs and framework, including studded trim work around the table’s edge for on-trend flair. Extra table layer adding additional storage room and convenience. Matching bar stools are available in the collection. The circular table shape allows for 2 people to be seated comfortably around it, so enjoy your happy lunches, bright breakfasts, and cozy coffee or tea for years to come.