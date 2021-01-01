From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Biony 5-Piece Espresso Wood Counter Height Dining Set with Tan Fabric Nail head Chairs
5-piece dining set includes one table and four counter height stools, highlighted with brass nail-heads for on-trend flairRich toasted coffee bean finish wooden look table top with turned metal legs design and framework, stools feature colored linen and cotton fabric upholstery on the seat and chair backSome assembly required, all parts and instructions includedTable dimension: 48"W x 48"D x 36"H; Stools: 18.25"W x 22.25"D x 40"H; Seat 18.25"W x 16.25"D; Seat height 26"H; Back 16.25"W x 14"HPhoto May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Lighting During Photo Shooting or the Monitor's Display