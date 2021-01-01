From liberty
Liberty Rounded Slimline 3 in. or 3-3/4 in. (76 mm or 96 mm) Champagne Bronze Dual Mount Drawer Pull
The Rounded Slimline hardware collection from Liberty uses contrasting proportions to update a classically modern style. The delicate slim pull feature paired with a chunky base in the rich champagne bronze finish will modernize any cabinet. Install the Rounded Slimline hardware collection with ease to update your cabinetry, available in additional pull lengths and a knob.