Rounded Roof - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper
Cool colors and a dynamic sense of field give this graphic art print a bold modern look. Printed in the USA, this piece by artist Gilbert Claes features a round-roofed building with textured walls and a bright blue window, flanked by a sky of blue-gray streaks. This piece is giclee-printed on paper using archival inks for an accurate reproduction. It arrives framed and covered with acrylic glass that helps protect the image from fading. A wall hanging wire is attached, and mounting hardware is included. Size: 19.38" H x 19.38" W x 0.88" D, Format: Black Framed Paper