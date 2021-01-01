From mercer41
Green Round Stone Side Table Velvet Gold Finish
Simple yet tasteful, this side table makes the ultimate statement in your space. Featuring round smooth tabletop, it provides a perfect platform for framed photos and displaying artwares or magazines. Stone tabletop paired well with velvet for a distinctive look. Moreover, the metal base ensures sturdy support and stability. Perfectly suitable for modern and contemporary living spaces! - Material: Stone, Metal, Velvet- Finish: Gold- Color: Green- Overall Dimensions: 15.7"Dia x 17.7"H (400mmDia x 500mmH)- Assembly Required: No- Care & Clean: Wipe Clean With Damp Cloth, Wipe Dry With Clean Cloth.