Round Reclaimed Teak And Aluminum 4 Person Indoor Outdoor Dining Set

The Ackman Round Indoor Outdoor Dining set with 4 solid teak woven armchairs will become the heart of your home, a place around which you can enjoy company and meals, celebrate milestones, and grow old with family and friends. Both ethically and sustainably sourced our teak wood is reclaimed from former Indonesian buildings and reimagined into the modern up-cycled heirloom Ackman Table. Handcrafted by indigenous master craftsmen, this dining table highlights the uncompromising quality of their artistry, extraordinary craftsmanship, and traditional building skills passed down for centuries. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, the ancient teak naturally developed unique weather, salt, sun, and insect resistant qualities as it once grew slowly beneath the jungle canopy. The angular legs of the powder-coated aluminum pedestal base deliver visual interest, rich contrast, and contemporary appeal to your aesthetic. Included are 4 teak woven armchairs. Classic cello is met with mid-century modern allure, creating a tailored look with ageless appeal. A curved back and sloped arms offer comfort while you relax. The weather-resistant cushion elevates the comfort of your sitting experience. This set transforms your patio, sunroom, or dining room into an inviting gathering space with transitional appeal.