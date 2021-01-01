From zoomie kids
Round Pierson Blue Area Rug
Features:Construction: Machine madeTechnique: Machine WovenMaterial: NylonKids rug with non-skid backing for extra safetySpot clean with mild soap and waterOdor Resistant: NoFlame Retardant: YesAnti-Microbial: NoAnti-Static: NoLead-Free: NoMachine washable: NoNon-Skid backing: YesMaterial: NylonMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material (Rug Size: Round 2'7"): YesBacking Material Details (Rug Size: Round 2'7"): LatexRug Shape: RoundPrimary Color: BlueFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: KidGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Outer SpaceReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: EgyptProduct Care -: Clean with mild soap with water and line dryProduct Care: Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergent;Line dryColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.18Overall Product Weight: 3Overall Width: 31Overall Length: 31Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Round 2'7"