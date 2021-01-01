30" Round Pedestal Dining Table with 2 Madrid Chairs - Unfinished - 3 Piece Set

For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any décor. This 3 piece set includes a Round Dining Table and 2 Madrid Dining Chairs. The set is made of solid wood ensuring years of use. The table features a butcher block top and a pedestal base with four feet for maximum support. It measures 30? W x 30? D x 29.9? H. The chairs have ladder backs and measure 18.11? W x 19.29? D x 35.24? H. The seat is 18? H and measures 18.11? W x 16.34? D. They have box seat construction for easy assembly. This Solid Wood Extension Dining Table and 2 Madrid Dining Chairs come unfinished, allowing you to match any décor, and are shipped ready to assemble in 3 boxes.