From easyfashion
Easyfashion Round Nesting End Table Accent Table Set with Metal Framed and Glass Top, Black
The tabletop is built of strong tempered glass, which provides you a perfect place to display your favorite flower, family frame and other ornaments. Making cleaning a breeze, the iron frame is finished with powder coating for rust-resistance, so you can simply wipe it clean using a clean, dry cloth. Ideal for the living room, bedroom, guestroom, office, apartment and small space.