Round Natural Hyacinth Storage Ottoman
Store games, books, and extra pillows inside our Round Natural Hyacinth Storage Ottoman! This ottoman would look particularly great with your coastal decor. Ottoman measures 15H x 24.75 in. in diameter Crafted with a wooden frame Natural woven hyacinth design Brown wooden finish on legs Round shape Top lifts for storage Weight: 11 lbs. Weight capacity for seating: 225 lbs. Hues of brown and tan Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.