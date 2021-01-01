From nshi
Round Mousepad, Non-Slip Rubber (8' Inch) Mouse Mat for Computer and Laptop - Tropical Bird Pattern Mouse Pad
Advertisement
MousePad Diameter Size: 7.9'( 200mm ). Package included:1 X Mousepad. Thick, high-quality materials. The bottom is made of naturally-processed foam rubber to accommodate different surface materials, providing a rugged office gaming platform and a high-quality, long-life design. Fun and Unique Design Personalized design mouse pad brings a whole new experience to your office life. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Welcome to Our store to order Mouse Pad. We are professional about mouse pad