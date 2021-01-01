From chatham
ChaTham Round Mouse Pad with Coasters Set, Rainbow Glitter Quotes Psalm 46:5 - God is Within Her, She Will Not Fail Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Rubber Base.
Advertisement
??MousePad Size: 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.1 inch (200mm x 200mm x 2.5mm), Package Included: 1 x Mouse pad & 1 x Cup Coaster. Material of Mouse Pad: Natural rubber bottom. Non-slip material. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Super Smooth Surface: Smooth fabric surface and precise surface texture make mouse movement faster and more accurate, making your computer operation easier. Wide Applicability: Portable perfect size for work and game, suittable for all style desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice. Personalized Mouse Pad & Cup Coaster: Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. This mouse pad & Cup Coaster give you a wonderful feeling for your office life.