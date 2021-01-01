Round Mouse Pad Cute Llamanon-Slip Rubber Base Gaming Mouse Mat for Computer Laptop Office Desk Accessories

Dimension: 7.9 X 7.9 X 0.1inch ( 200mm X 200mm X 3mm).Small But Perfect For Working And Gaming.3mm Thickness To Adapt To All Surfaces. Ultra Smooth Surface: Mouse Pad Is Made Of A Durable Polyester Fabric Top. Smooth Surface That The Mouse Glides Over Nicely, Fast Movement While Maintaining Excellent Speed And Control, Great For Daily Work Or Gaming. Non-Slip Rubber Base: Natural Rubber Without Bad Smell, Healthy And Eco-Friendly. Dense Slip-Resistant Shading Can Firmly Grip The Desktop To Provide Stable Operation Of The Mouse, Effectively Prevents The Mouse Pad From Sliding And Moving. Durable Stitched Edges: This Mouse Pad Has Delicate Edges Preventing The Mouse Pad From Fraying, Degumming And Curl, Design For Security And Durability. Ensure Prolonged Use Without Deformation And Degumming And Enhances The Aesthetic And Lifespan Of The Mouse Pad. Washable Design: The Surface Is Made Washable Design, Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. And It Will Not Fade Wit